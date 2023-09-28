Friends remember Ravensdale man killed while walking dog as search for suspect continues

RAVENSDALE, Wash. — Family and friends are remembering a man who was killed last week in Ravensdale as investigators work to identify a suspect.

The victim, 53-year-old Nicholas Valison, was killed while he was walking his dog.

His body was found off 329th Place Southeast on Sept. 21.

He leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

His neighbor, Jesse Turner, says one of Valison’s daughters had seen him less than 10 minutes before he died.

“His oldest daughter, Tessa, said he was the glue that held so many people together, and that couldn’t be more true,” said Turner.

Turner said Valison was a family man who would do anything for those he loved.

“(His wife) described him not as her better half, but her better 3/4. He and her just had the tightest relationship of any married couple I’ve ever seen,” said Turner. “And you can imagine when someone that important personally and is part of the family is taken so senselessly and quickly, it creates a massive void and they are — they’re really struggling.”

No arrests have been made. Investigators are looking for any tips that may lead to a suspect.

If you have information, you’re asked to call the King County Sheriff’s Office.

