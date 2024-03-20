Friday marks 10 years since 43 killed in Oso landslide

Friday marks ten years since the Oso landslide was triggered in Snohomish County.

At 10:37 a.m. on March 22, 2014, the once-forested hillside above Oso collapsed without warning in a massive landslide, destroying the Steelhead Haven neighborhood and killing 43 people.

Dozens of homes were wiped out when mud, rocks, trees, and debris roared down a hillside above the north fork of the Stillaguamish River.

A permanent memorial on Highway 530 will be publicly unveiled in a ceremony Friday morning.

It will honor the victims, survivors, and first responders of the mudslide — one of the deadliest in U.S. history.

After years of fundraising, the memorial received full funding from the Snohomish County Council in 2021, including $4.8 million.

Since 2014, a tribute has been going up in pieces. That fall, 43 trees were planted, one for each victim. Later, a row of bronze mailboxes was installed to represent the Steelhead Haven neighborhood destroyed by a wall of mud.

Washington State Department of Transportation workers observe the scene as crews work at the west side of the mudslide on Highway 530 near mile marker 37 in Arlington, Wash., on Sunday, March 30, 2014. Periods of rain and wind have hampered efforts the past two days, with some rain showers continuing today. Last night, the confirmed fatalities list was updated to 18, with the number of those missing falling from 90 to 30. (AP Photo/Rick Wilking, Pool)

