Friday Harbor mansion once listed for $11M heads to auction at $5M

FRIDAY HARBOR, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

A nearly 10,000 square-foot mansion in Friday Harbor is expected to sell for $5 million at an auction in early August at The Seattle Tennis Club, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal.

Originally listed for approximately $11 million in 2023, the price of the estate has been reduced by more than half ahead of its auction date.

Asking price for Friday Harbor mansion cut in half

The no-reserve auction will be held at the Seattle Tennis Club at 11 a.m. on Aug. 4, by Coldwell Banker listing agents Lisa Turnure and Lisa Brooks.

The home is located at 723 Carefree Way in Friday Harbor. The property was originally listed for sale in May 2023 for $10.9 million, and then reduced to $9.8 million two months later in July.

A different real estate agent listed the mansion for $7.5 million in 2024, before dropping the asking price again to $7 million.

In late 2024, Turnure and Brooks took over the listing, and believe the mansion is listed at an appropriate price of approximately $5 million.

“We re-priced it and re-positioned it,” Turnure said, according to the Puget Sound Business Journal. “Based on the market response, it was originally listed too high.”

Turnure claimed that there is a significant amount of interest in the property since the auction was announced. She noted that several people have already registered for bidding and is expecting more in the coming weeks.

There is also a possibility that the home could sell before the auction on Aug. 4.

History behind the Friday Harbor mansion

The mansion was custom-built in 1989 for Edgar Stern Jr. and his wife, Pauline. Stern died in 2008, and Pauline donated the home to the University of Washington (UW) in 2017.

The estate was then sold by the UW to Edward and Donna Nigro for an undisclosed price. Turnure stated that the seller of the mansion put it up for auction as a “call to action,” and not because of a need to sell or an act of desperation.

The estate up for auction includes the mansion with a separate apartment and a detached guest house. The mansion has a total of five bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

The home sits on 14.32 acres of land, facing west, looking out towards Vancouver Island.

Follow Jason Sutich on X. Send news tips here.

