Freezing weather proves deadly in King County after recent cold snap

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Since the temperatures took a turn for the dangerous eight days ago, five people have died from exposure to extreme cold in King County.

Some were found outside, others in vehicles, and two were found indoors, where there was apparently no heat.

The King County Medical Examiner is not listing all of the people who died of hypothermia as officially homeless, but it’s clear that where they died, they had no warm shelter.

An estimated 415 people who were homeless died in King County in 2023, although medical examiner records show only five died of hypothermia all year.

Among the people who died in the cold were Adam Quinn Elk Nation. He was 37. He was found by Seattle Police at Seneca Plaza Park.

67-year-old Jay Matthew Anderson was found in the car he lived in outside the Ballard library. Jay’s family says his dog also lived in the car. The dog is OK and being taken in by family.

Over the last eight days, temporary shelters at city hall, the Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center, and the Salvation Army provided warm beds to as many people as the spaces could hold.

But Wednesday marked the last night the City of Seattle and the county homeless authority planned to keep those places open. That’s because the forecast calls for the freezing weather to ease in the coming days.

Seattle Fire and paramedics report being inundated with calls from people who needed to be treated for exposure to cold.













