Several schools forced to close for icy roads, broken pipes as winter weather tapers off

Snowy and freezing weather has begun to taper off in the Seattle area, with Whatcom County still catching the brunt of an overnight storm.

Most precipitation from Seattle on north tapered off early Wednesday morning, with temperatures hovering just above freezing. However, there are still plenty of icy spots on sidewalks and less-traveled side roads.

By mid-morning, warmer air will move into King and Pierce counties, which will help mitigate ice and slick roads.

North of Mt. Vernon up into Whatcom County, though, at least a couple inches of snow are expected to accumulate before daybreak. There’s also a chance that some freezing rain might cut down on totals initially. By midday, there could be up to four inches of snow in the area.

The largest impacts we’ve seen across Western Washington have been to schools. Several have had to close or delay opening on Wednesday due to either icy roads or burst pipes. You can see the full list here.

I-90 at Snoqualmie Pass was also closed early Wednesday morning due to icy roads and multiple conditions. That included one driver who hit a Washington State Patrol trooper’s car which was at the scene of a separate collision along eastbound I-90.

Another batch of moisture will come in Thursday, likely turning out to be just rain in the lowlands but there could be some brief snow mixed in as the rainfall moves in. There could be some accumulating snow again nearer the Canadian border.

The last of the cold air will be gone as we round out the work week and go into the weekend. We could touch 50 degrees for highs by Saturday with rain continuing.

©2024 Cox Media Group