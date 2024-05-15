Officers tranquilize bear in tree in Lakewood

A black bear was spotted in a Lakewood neighborhood Wednesday. Officers tranquilized it as it climbed a tree.

Officers with Department of Fish and Wildlife worked to get the bear out of the tree near 47th Avenue Southwest and Lila Lane Southwest.

Students at Hope Academy were put on temporary lockdown as officers worked to secure the animal.

According to video sent by KIRO 7 viewers, the bear was tranquilized and caught as it fell out of the tree.

RAW: Bear falls out of Lakewood tree

There is no update on the current condition of the bear, but video showed officers working to transport the bear and relocate it to a more suitable location.

RAW: Tranquilized Lakewood bear set for transport

Yes, you heard that correctly, a black bear decided to take a stroll through Lakewood this morning. Department of Fish... Posted by Lakewood WA Police Department on Wednesday, May 15, 2024

