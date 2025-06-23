Free tickets to the Evergreen State Fair? Here’s how to score one.

The Evergreen State Fair returns in August, and now’s your chance to score free admission.

The Lee Johnson Auto Family has partnered with the fair for its annual food drive.

For every five nonperishable items you donate between now and July 10, you’ll receive one weekday gate admission ticket.

There’s a limit of five tickets per vehicle and visit, and ticket quantities are limited.

The donations will benefit the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.

In 2024, the Lee Johnson Auto Family says the Evergreen State Fair Food Drive brought in over 16,000 pounds of donations.

When is the Evergreen State Fair?

The fair takes place from August 21 to August 26 and from August 28 to September 1 at the fairgrounds in Monroe.





What should I donate?

Baby wipes

Hygiene/toiletries

Feminine hygiene products

Pasta (whole grain)

Rice (brown and white)

Peanut butter

Shelf-stable milk

Jelly and jams

Canned meats (chili, stew, ravioli)

Canned chicken, tuna

Canned fruits (no sugar added)

Kitchen staples (spices, flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt)

Pet food (cat specifically)

Hearty canned soups

Where can I drop off donations?

Lee Johnson Chevrolet / Mazda / Kia

11845 NE 85th St Kirkland, WA 98033

Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland

13400 NE 124th St, Kirkland, WA 98034

Genesis of Kirkland

11930 124th Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033

Speedway Chevrolet / Speedway RV

16957 W Main St. Monroe, WA 98272

Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett

7800 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98203

Lee Johnson Mazda of Seattle

8100 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115

Autoright Motors Bothell

17318 Bothell Way NE Bothell, WA 98011

Autoright Motors Lake Stevens

2022 87th Ave SE Lake Stevens, WA 98258

