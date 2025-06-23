Free tickets to the Evergreen State Fair? Here’s how to score one.

The Evergreen State Fair returns in August, and now’s your chance to score free admission.
The Lee Johnson Auto Family has partnered with the fair for its annual food drive.
For every five nonperishable items you donate between now and July 10, you’ll receive one weekday gate admission ticket.
There’s a limit of five tickets per vehicle and visit, and ticket quantities are limited.
The donations will benefit the Snohomish County Food Bank Coalition.
In 2024, the Lee Johnson Auto Family says the Evergreen State Fair Food Drive brought in over 16,000 pounds of donations.
When is the Evergreen State Fair?
The fair takes place from August 21 to August 26 and from August 28 to September 1 at the fairgrounds in Monroe.
What should I donate?
- Baby wipes
- Hygiene/toiletries
- Feminine hygiene products
- Pasta (whole grain)
- Rice (brown and white)
- Peanut butter
- Shelf-stable milk
- Jelly and jams
- Canned meats (chili, stew, ravioli)
- Canned chicken, tuna
- Canned fruits (no sugar added)
- Kitchen staples (spices, flour, sugar, cooking oil, salt)
- Pet food (cat specifically)
- Hearty canned soups
Where can I drop off donations?
- Lee Johnson Chevrolet / Mazda / Kia
11845 NE 85th St Kirkland, WA 98033
- Lee Johnson Nissan of Kirkland
13400 NE 124th St, Kirkland, WA 98034
- Genesis of Kirkland
11930 124th Ave NE Kirkland, WA 98033
- Speedway Chevrolet / Speedway RV
16957 W Main St. Monroe, WA 98272
- Lee Johnson Hyundai of Everett
7800 Evergreen Way, Everett, WA 98203
- Lee Johnson Mazda of Seattle
8100 Lake City Way NE, Seattle, WA 98115
- Autoright Motors Bothell
17318 Bothell Way NE Bothell, WA 98011
- Autoright Motors Lake Stevens
2022 87th Ave SE Lake Stevens, WA 98258
