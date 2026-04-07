Free health clinic returns to Seattle Center later this month

SEATTLE — The Seattle/King County Clinic will return to the Seattle Center for its 11th year later this month.

This clinic, running from April 23-26, offers free dental, vision, and medical services to those who struggle to afford access to healthcare.

Available services include: dental fillings and extractions, eye exams and prescription eyeglasses, primary care, behavioral health, immunizations, diagnostic services such as lab tests, mammograms, ultrasounds, and X-rays, as well as social work, and more, the organization said.

“Now more than ever, we are seeing people who never expected to find themselves in a position of need turning to clinics like ours for essential healthcare,” said Julia Colson, Project Executive. “In the past year alone, rising costs of living, higher insurance premiums, coverage cuts, provider shortages, and other barriers have deepened an already fractured healthcare landscape. Whatever the reason, this clinic is for anyone who cannot otherwise access the services they need.”

Services are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and interpreters are available if needed.

Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center (200 Thomas Street) serves as the ticket distribution area. Free admission tickets are handed out beginning at 5:30 a.m. each day. Tickets are limited.

Patients do not need to be residents of Seattle or King County to receive care.

Patients cannot receive both dental and vision care on the same day, but they can return on another day to get a ticket and pursue additional services.

Find more information for patients here.

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