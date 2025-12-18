Free flood debris disposal offered for impacted Skagit County homes

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — Skagit County households affected by recent flooding can begin to dispose of debris for free starting Friday, Dec. 19 at the Skagit County Recycling and Transfer Station (14104 Ovenell Road, Mount Vernon).

The site operates Monday through Sunday from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The facility will be closed on Christmas and New Year’s Day.

Here’s what items will be accepted, free of charge:

Drywall

Insulation

Flooring/Carpet

Furniture

Appliances

Similar household items

Select household hazardous waste

Make sure you sort your debris. Applicances and hazardous waste or material must be separated.

Household hazardous waste will only be accepted Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at this location.

Items that are NOT accepted are:

Tires

Vehicles

Asbestos

Household Trash

Items not damaged by flooding

Trees or other woody debris

Only flood-related debris will be accepted at no cost.

Sauk Transfer Station will be able to accept small loads of flood-related debris at no cost.

Larger loads may be sent to the Transfer Station on Ovenell.

The Sauk Transfer Station (50796 State Route 20, Concrete) is open Thursday through Sunday, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm.

Free disposal of flood-damaged items will be available through January 16, 2026.

For those a little closer to Sedro-Woolley, there are free drop-off sites at 315 Sterling Street, Sedro-Woolley (a recycling facility).

This is open December 19–20 (Friday and Saturday) and Dec. 27 (Saturday) from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Accepted items include:

Branches and trees

Leaves

Grass

Other yard waste

Not accepted:

Construction materials

Household debris

