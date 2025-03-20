It’s free Cone Day at Dairy Queen, some proceeds will go to Seattle Children’s Hospital

SEATTLE — Thursday is Free Cone Day at Dairy Queen, and for $1 you can have your soft serve dipped in chocolate with the proceeds going to Seattle Children’s Hospital.

DQ is offering a free small cone at participating US non-mall locations or at a discount at mall locations. Find the location closest to you here.

“TODAY’S THE DAY! Don’t forget to #DipIt4Kids when you visit participating @dairyqueen locations. For just $1, you can support your Seattle Children’s hospital and help kids get the critical care they need. #changekidshealth," Seattle Children’s wrote on X.

TODAY’S THE DAY! Don’t forget to #DipIt4Kids when you visit participating @dairyqueen locations. For just $1, you can support your Seattle Children's hospital and help kids get the critical care they need. #changekidshealth pic.twitter.com/dF3kbKSSGP — Seattle Children's (@seattlechildren) March 20, 2025

DQ has partnered with Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals which has more than 170 locations between the U.S. and Canada.

©2025 Cox Media Group