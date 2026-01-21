‘Free America’ march ends at Pier 58; Renee Good tribute to follow

SEATTLE — A “Free America” march and rally moved southbound on 2nd Avenue before making its way to Pier 58 in downtown Seattle.

Protesters are calling for communities to “turn your back and walk out on fascism,” according to the event’s website.

The group marched from Seattle Central College to the waterfront in support of Renee Good, the woman killed by a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officer in Minneapolis.

KIRO 7 watched as the group went from Seattle Central College to Westlake to the Waterfront.

The group blocked traffic temporarily as they crossed streets.

This was part of a national walk out that also saw participants in several local cities like Everett, Tacoma, Mercer Island and Shoreline, including school walkouts.

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

©2026 Cox Media Group