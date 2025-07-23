Fred Hutch Cancer Center outpatient complex changes name to honor Sloan family $100M donation

SEATTLE — The Fred Hutch Cancer Center outpatient complex in South Lake Union will be renamed the Sloan Clinic in recognition of Stuart and Molly Sloan’s increased donation to $100 million.

The Sloans’ donation builds upon their previous gift of $78 million in September 2022, which was one of the largest in the cancer center’s history.

This contribution is a significant step towards Fred Hutch’s $3 billion campaign goal and will support the Sloan Precision Oncology Institute in expanding research and developing new targeted therapies for cancer patients.

“We are tremendously honored that Stuart and Molly Sloan are so inspired by our mission and our research and care that they want to give generously to Fred Hutch,” said Thomas J. Lynch Jr., MD, Fred Hutch president and director. “I’ve often said that miracles come from labs, and my passion from the outset has been to advance the research that is helping cancer patients around the world,” said Stuart Sloan.

The Sloans have been closely involved in the growth of Fred Hutch, supporting a strategic opportunity to acquire existing space adjacent to the campus instead of constructing a new building for the Sloan Precision Oncology Institute.

This acquisition included 1165 Eastlake Avenue East and a joint venture with Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., adding over 300,000 square feet of research and lab space while saving more than $300 million in capital costs.

For more than a decade, Stuart and Molly Sloan have maintained a longstanding relationship with Fred Hutch.

In 2013, Stuart Sloan served as the founding sponsor for Obliteride, the organization’s bike and 5k run/walk fundraising event, which he participates in annually.

The renaming of the clinic to the Sloan Clinic highlights the Sloans’ commitment to advancing cancer research and treatment at Fred Hutch, ensuring that both innovation and compassionate care continue to thrive.

