GRANT COUNTY, Wash. — A freak accident claimed the life of a 19-year-old from Puyallup.

It happened at the Gorge Campground at the Watershed Festival last weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff said Carlos Santos was run over by a boat trailer being pulled by a truck.

He also said the driver of the truck was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the tragic accident.





