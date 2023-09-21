Francis Forecast: NFL picks against the spread for Week 3

Hey whadda ya know! Just like the Seahawks, I bounced back to have a great week.

5-1 on the Francis Forecast in week 2. Only the Falcons who stormed back to beat the Packers by a point were not able to cover the 1.5 half-point from perfect! Anyway, like the Hawks we’ll look to build on that strong showing.

I’m 8-5 overall so here’s Week 3:

Vikings TT over 27.5: The Vikes and Chargers are in the “most disappointing to start the season” bowl. Both are 0-2 and have no defense to speak of. I’ll take the home team to put up some points against an LA defense that has surrendered 36 and 27 points in their first two games. Kirk Cousins and those receivers can score. They’ll get four touchdowns at home, win or lose.

Seahawks – 6 over Panthers: As the Hawks come back home, I’m looking for them to keep those good Mo-Town vibes going no matter who the Panther’s quarterback is. Like a lot of fans, I think they’d have a better shot at cruising to a win with a few rookie mistakes from Bryce Young, but if Andy Dalton is the starter this line might come down a little. The Panther defense is their strength but without leader Shaq Thompson they won’t be able to slow down Geno and company. Home win #1 of many!

Chiefs -12.5 over Bears: The defending champs got their first win in grinding fashion on the road last week against a good offense in Jacksonville. Imagine what they will do against a 0-2 Bears team in complete disarray after two weeks. Justin Fields is calling out his coach. Assistants are quitting. Not sure what’s going on at Halas Hall but it’s not going to help them stay close at Arrowhead against Mahomes and company. Lay the big number and forget about it!

Bengals -3 over Rams: The Bengals are in a 0-2 hole and they will want to start digging out right about now. Zac Taylor is seeing “encouraging signs” that Joe Burrow will play and he’ll have an extra day to rest the calf because this one is Monday night. The Rams have been mostly good in whupping the Seahawks and hanging with the Niners but this is too much in the Jungle in Prime Time. If Burrow plays, you think they’re gonna fall to 0-3? No way, this one is a fairly easy first win for Cincinnati. Call it 27-20.

LOCKS OF THE WEEK:

The Cowboys total over 27.5 points. Back to the well a third straight week on a team total. The Cardinals allowed the Giants to storm back on their turf and pull out a win, now they welcome an offense that has been almost unstoppable? The Cowboys lit up the Giants on the road for 40 and just put up 30 against one of the best defensive units in the NFL in the Jets. You think Arizona will keep them under four touchdowns? No way!

Lions -3 over Falcons: The Lions had all kinds of hopes and dreams for their home opener crushed last week by Seattle. Their perfect start was ruined. Now they’re going to take it out on the fake Falcons who needed a 13-0 fourth quarter to beat the Pack at home. Falcons making their first road trip of the season into the Lion’s Den where that team wants to show people they still have the mojo? And the number is only 3? Looks too good to be true, which is scary, but I don’t think there’s any way Desmond Ridder can keep up with Jared Goff in that environment.

Okay, there are the picks! Good luck in Week 3!

