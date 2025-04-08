Fox Island man indicted allegedly stealing over $920k in life savings from elderly widow

FOX ISLAND, Wash. — A 56-year-old from Fox Island, Washington was indicted late last month for allegedly stealing over $920,000 in life savings and inheritance from a former client he worked with as a financial advisor for a national firm.

His former client is a widow in her 70s.

According to the indictment, John Winslow moved funds out of the victim’s brokerage accounts with the financial services firm and into her outside bank account in multiple transactions.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said he did this to conceal his fraud by placing the victim’s funds outside of the firm’s surveillance system.

From the victim’s outside bank account, the funds were transferred into Winslow’s bank accounts, again in multiple transactions.

“Winslow used his trusted status with the victim to further the fraud. He visited the victim at her home and instructed the victim to call the bank and put the call on speaker. He then told the victim what she should tell the bank. Winslow used the victim’s funds for his own benefit. He falsely claimed to the victim that if she transferred money to him, he would repay her at a higher interest rate than what she was getting from her banks,” The U.S. Attorney’s Office wrote.

During the fraud-scheme period, Winslow allegedly failed to report the funds that he stole from the victim on his federal tax returns, resulting in a tax loss of approximately $254,000.

Winslow was arraigned on the indictment and entered a ‘not guilty’ plea on March 31, 2025.

“Mr. Winslow took advantage of the victim’s trust to steal from her bank and brokerage accounts,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller. “He used the victim’s funds to upgrade his lifestyle – buying an island home, installing a hot tub and new appliances, and purchasing a new car and a diamond necklace.”

Trial is scheduled for June 2.

Trial is scheduled for June 2.

If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison for money laundering, mail fraud and wire fraud.

























