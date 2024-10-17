Fourth Green Hill correctional officer arrested, accused of sexual misconduct at facility this year

CHEHALIS, Wash. — A 31-year-old correctional officer was arrested Wednesday evening on allegations of sexual misconduct with an inmate, making her the fourth employee accused this year.

The Chehalis Police Department announced the arrest of Michelle Goodman, 31, of Centralia, Wednesday on multiple counts of first-degree custodial sexual misconduct.

Earlier this month, the department received a tip that Goodman could’ve been involved in possible custodial misconduct at the Green Hill School, a juvenile detention facility. Investigators then pursued the tip and found out that the facility employed Goodman during the time she allegedly had a sexual relationship with a 23-year-old man held in custody, the department said in a news release.

Goodman was found Wednesday and arrested at 6 p.m. She remains in custody at the Lewis County Jail as of Thursday morning.

According to Chehalis police data, Goodman is the fifth former employee of Green Hill arrested this year, three of which were involved in sexual misconduct.

Ayers said that following a review of Green Hill School crime reports in recent years, detectives uncovered a slew of internal incidents including:

15 incidents were reported in 2022.

74 incidents were reported in 2023.

184 incidents have been reported in 2024.

“If this trend continues, the number of incidents reported this year will triple those from 2023,” the department said.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who may have information about this incident or about any other criminal activity occurring in the Green Hill School is encouraged to contact the Chehalis Police Department at 360-748-8605. Contact Sgt. Warren Ayers with the department for additional tips or details.

This story will be updated as soon as more information becomes available.

