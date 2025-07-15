Four WA casinos to close as Maverick Gaming files for bankruptcy

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Four casinos in Washington are shutting down after their parent company filed for bankruptcy.

Maverick Gaming filed for bankruptcy Monday following a 2024 debt restructuring. The decision will shutter the Dragon Tiger Casino in Mountlake Terrace, the Palace Casino in Lakewood, the Silver Dollar in Renton, and the Roman Casino in Seattle.

“This decision follows the Washington Gaming Commissioners’ choice to shut down the centralized surveillance petition, which was intended to support Washington Cardrooms,” Maverick Gaming stated on its website. “In the decision considerations, the gaming board compared Washington cardroom casinos (15 tables) to mega casinos that attract higher volumes of traffic, impacting our operations. The lack of centralized and advanced surveillance technology, in contrast to what is available in larger establishments, has further hindered our ability to compete effectively.”

Maverick Gaming owns 27 properties in Colorado, Nevada, and Washington, including 21 casinos in the Evergreen state. The company cited high rent, rising costs, and a decline in customers as reasons for its bankruptcy. Maverick Gaming believes it experienced a decrease in foot traffic following rounds of tech layoffs.

According to Bloomberg, Maverick filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in Texas, listing total liabilities and assets in the range of $100 million to $500 million, according to The Seattle Times.

