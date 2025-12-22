Four people hospitalized after eating at a Bellevue teriyaki restaurant

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Four people were hospitalized after eating teriyaki from a restaurant in Bellevue.

According to King County Public Health, a total of five people fell ill after eating at Tokyo Stop Teriyaki.

The department believes the sickness is linked to an E. coli outbreak.

If you ate at Tokyo Stop Teriyaki in November or December and later developed symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, stomach cramps, diarrhea (including bloody diarrhea), or fever, please fill out this survey: STEC Outbreak Questions.

On December 12, the health department asked the restaurant to close. They visited the restaurant the next day and found several problems that could have contributed to this outbreak:

Sinks for washing raw meat and vegetables were placed too close together

Tools and surfaces used for raw meat, like chicken, weren’t sanitized properly

“We worked with the restaurant to improve their food safety practices and do a full cleaning and disinfection,” the health department shared.

When they returned on December 15, health officials confirmed that the cleaning was done properly and that the restaurant was following required food safety procedures. Based on this, they were allowed to reopen.

