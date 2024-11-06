Local

Five people arrested for property damage during Election Day protest in Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff

Graffiti left behind from protesters on Election Day

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police say they’ve arrested five people during a protest on the evening of Election Day for property damage.

Photos from the department show graffiti, including one tag that reads “Free Palestine.”

Officers say the group was making its way along 12th Avenue East and East Pike Street.

The group was broken up just before 7:30 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

