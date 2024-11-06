Five people arrested for property damage during Election Day protest in Seattle

SEATTLE, Wash. — Seattle police say they’ve arrested five people during a protest on the evening of Election Day for property damage.

Photos from the department show graffiti, including one tag that reads “Free Palestine.”

Officers say the group was making its way along 12th Avenue East and East Pike Street.

The group was broken up just before 7:30 p.m.

There are now five total arrests. The group has broken up. We will update here with additional information if anything changes. pic.twitter.com/YcmKUium3V — Seattle Police Department (@SeattlePD) November 6, 2024

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available.

