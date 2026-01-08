4 lanes of NB I-5 blocked in Federal Way after multi-vehicle crash involving parked WSDOT truck

Four lanes of northbound Interstate 5 were blocked in Federal Way after a collision involving multiple vehicles, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

According to the Washington State Patrol, a parked WSDOT attenuator truck on the shoulder near a guardrail was hit by a vehicle that may have drifted onto the shoulder, then hit two more vehicles.

No WSDOT workers were in the truck.

WSDOT reported the crash occurred near South 272nd Street at milepost 146, shutting down most northbound lanes and causing significant backups in the area.

The Washington State Patrol, along with emergency crews and incident response teams, responded to the scene.

Troopers said four vehicles were involved in the crash.

Authorities said airbags deployed in one of the vehicles, but no serious injuries were reported.

