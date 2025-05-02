Four-day closure of SR 529 begins Friday night

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — A heads up for drivers who regularly travel through Marysville and Everett. A portion of State Route 529 (SR 529) is closing Friday night for four days. It’s the first of several happening this month.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) the closure is so crews can work on the Steamboat Slough bridges.

This first closure will begin at 11 p.m. and is for the northbound stretch. The road will reopen at 11 p.m. Tuesday.

The northbound lanes will remain open.

Here are the other upcoming closures:

Northbound: May 9-13

Southbound May 16-20 (tentative)

Southbound: May 30-June 2 (tentative)

The closures will also begin at 11 p.m. and the road will reopen the following Tuesday.

For these closures, drivers will have access to Smith Island via the open direction of SR 529.

There will be no work or closures over the Memorial Day weekend.

WSDOT says about 19,000 vehicles use the Steamboat Bridge daily.

