Four arrested, four guns, a stolen vehicle in a single day in South Lake Union

SEATTLE — In one day, Seattle Police arrested four people, took four guns off the street and recovered a stolen vehicle.

Around 10:58 p.m. on July 26, Seattle Police answered a trespass call at a hotel in the 100 block of Boren Avenue North.

When officers arrived, the suspects tried to leave before they were spotted.

A 34-year-old suspect, from another investigation, tried to get away but was apprehended quickly, police said.

The suspect, who is a felon, was arrested for unlawful possession of a gun, obstruction, and drug possession.

A second suspect, a 49-year-old felon, was arrested for driving without a license, illegal gun possession and driving a car without an interlocking device.

The third suspect, a 29-year-old gang member, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for domestic violence, possession of a stolen car and a warrant for marijuana theft.

The last suspect, a 25-year-old gang member, was arrested for obstruction and trying to hide the keys to the stolen car.

All were booked in King County Jail.

During the search, police found two other guns, narcotics, and took possession of the stolen car.

Detectives with the felony General Investigations Unit are doing the investigation.





