Foss High School students return to class after stabbing on campus

TACOMA, Wash. — Class is back in session at Foss High School for the first time since six people were hurt in a stabbing on campus.

School officials say there will be counselors on site for all students and staff who would like to talk to someone.

Tacoma Schools Superintendent Josh Garcia is asking the community for a little patience this morning as everyone transitions back into their routines.

“Please pause and remember that this is a moment in the lives of our students and staff that they will never forget and need to process,” he said. “Give them time to have these conversations with trusted adults and professionals.”

Classes were cancelled on Friday to give everyone time to process what happened.

The stabbing happened Thursday afternoon.

16-year-old Waleed Emad Essakhi, a student, is facing four counts of assault. KIRO 7 typically does not name minors, but is identifying him because he’s charged as an adult.

According to court documents, Essakhi is accused of stabbing four students and a security guard who tried to break up the fight.

The documents state that one student had a cut lip and puncture wounds to his chest. Another was cut so badly on his arm that he needs surgery. A third was stabbed in the back. The fourth was stabbed in the chest and side and will need surgery, including a partial removal of his lung.

Essakhi’s mother told detectives that her son was ‘being jumped and getting into fights at Clover Park High School, so he transferred to Foss High School for a fresh start,’ according to the documents.

During his first court appearance on Friday, prosecutors pushed for a high bail amount in an effort to keep Essakhi in jail.

His bail was set at $750,000.

He was also told not to have any contact with the victims.

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