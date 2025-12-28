Forward Farms ground beef product recalled for possible E. Coli contamination

Over 2,800 pounds of raw ground beef products produced by Idaho-based Mountain West Food Group, LLC, are being recalled due to possible E. Coli contamination.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) says the recalled item is labeled “FORWARD FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” with “USE OF FREEZE BY 01/13/26 EST 2083″ sold in 16-oz. (1-lb.) vacuum-sealed packages.

The beef was sold to distributors in Washington, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, and Pennsylvania.

The USDA says the contamination was found during routine testing.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported, but officials say if you have this product in your home to throw it away.

For more information on the outbreak visit: fsis.usda.gov.

