Former Sumner HS coach sentenced to 40 years in prison for sexually abusing players

SUMNER, Wash. — In January, Jacob Jackson was found guilty on 19 of his 20 original charges, including rape, molestation, communication with a minor for immoral purposes, indecent exposure, kidnapping, and sexual exploitation.

According to court documents that KIRO 7 News had received, the incidents go as far back as 2018, involving eight boys as young as 14 years old.

The records said Jackson used his role as a head coach to perform sexual activities with players and lure players into sending him inappropriate photos and messages.

©2025 Cox Media Group