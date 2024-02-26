Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman arrested on suspicion of DUI

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested early Saturday on suspicion of driving under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

In a probable cause statement, Trooper Jordan Hazzard-Thomas, who helped respond to the traffic stop, reported talking to Sherman and noticing “the odor of intoxicants” and that Sherman’s eyes appeared to be “bloodshot and watery.”

Emails seeking comment on Sherman’s arrest were sent Saturday to a representative listed on his social media sites and to an attorney who has represented him in the past. The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said in a statement that Sherman was expected to have a court hearing Monday.

Sherman, a three-time All-Pro cornerback, had an 11-year career in the NFL and helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to a Super Bowl title during the 2013 season.

One of the top defensive standouts of his generation, he was named in 2020 to the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s All-Decade Team of the 2010s.

Sherman spent seven seasons in Seattle before going to San Francisco for three. He also played for Tampa Bay, and during his college years at Stanford University.

More recently he worked as a football analyst.

On July 14, 2021, police say Sherman crashed his car in an active highway construction site, left the scene of the accident, tried to break down the door of his in-laws and fought with police when they tried to arrest him.

His family said he was suicidal at the time.

In a plea deal in 2022, Sherman pleaded guilty to first-degree negligent driving, second-degree criminal trespass and speeding in a construction zone.

Sherman released this statement on social media a few days after his 2021 arrest.









©2024 Cox Media Group