Former Seahawks player Chad Wheeler sentenced for beating former girlfriend

SEATTLE — Former Seattle Seahawks player Chad Wheeler was sentenced on Friday, more than 3 years after beating his ex-girlfriend, Alleah Taylor.

Last year, Wheeler was found guilty of first and second-degree domestic violence assault.

Wheeler’s friends and family, as well as Taylor, were present for the sentencing.

During the hearing, Taylor recalled some of the gruesome details that took place the night she was attacked.

“Let’s talk about mercy. You showed none the night you tried to murder me. You smiled while you stuck your fingers down my throat and strangled me. You didn’t think I was going to come back this strong, didn’t you, huh,” Taylor said in court.

According to court documents, police had to force their way inside the bathroom, where both Wheeler and Taylor were.

It took three officers plus their Tasers to arrest Wheeler, who is 6 feet, 7 inches, tall and over 300 pounds.

“Before you tried to kill me, I would have done anything for you. You weren’t honest with me and it almost cost me my life,” Taylor told Wheeler in court.

Several friends of Wheeler and his and family members also addressed the judge, including Wheeler’s father.

“I’m just at a loss of words. I am here essentially begging for mercy for my son,” Wheeler’s father said.

Before receiving his sentence, Wheeler apologized to Taylor, saying he was in the middle of a bipolar episode.

He was sentenced to 81 months in prison.

