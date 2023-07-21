Former Monroe school psychologist sentenced for sexting with detectives he thought were teens

MONROE, Wash. — A former Monroe High School psychologist will spend the next three months in jail for messaging detectives he believed were teenage girls, according to the Everett Herald.

On July 14, 51-year-old Lance Egli was sentenced for communicating with a minor for immoral purposes.

Detectives said that in 2021, Egli and two other men messaged detectives posing as 14- and 15-year-old girls on social media.

Investigators say the men continued to have sexual conversations with the girls despite them repeatedly saying they were underage.

Egli was a psychologist at Monroe high school since 2004 and was also the special education coordinator.

We reached out to the school district for comment and are waiting to hear back.

