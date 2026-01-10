Former Expedia employee sentenced for spying on co-workers

SEATTLE — Marcelo Vargas-Fernandez, 43, was sentenced to four years in prison and 12 months of community custody for secretly placing spy cameras in all-gender restrooms at Expedia’s headquarters in Seattle.

His crimes spanned two and a half years, with victims first coming forward between December 2023 and January 2024.

Vargas-Fernandez, a former Expedia employee, was arrested after employees discovered the cameras and alerted the security contractor, Securitas.

Prosecutors said that dozens of individuals were affected, with 14 victims officially coming forward. The emotional impact on these victims was underscored in court through various advocates’ statements.

During the investigation, police found 33 additional spy cameras in Vargas-Fernandez’s home in Lynnwood.

Prosecutors noted that the videos he captured were “methodically and intentionally sorted,” which indicated a premeditated and deviant plan.

They also stated that without the discovery of one of the cameras, the extent of his actions would likely have stayed hidden.

In court, advocates representing victims shared impactful statements about the long-lasting psychological damage they experienced.

The impact of his actions continues to resonate with the victims, as many attend therapy to cope with the emotional scars left by this violation of privacy.

One victim described their struggles in therapy since the incidents, stating, “For two years I’ve been seeing that therapist to try and reverse the damage he has caused.”

Another advocate read a statement highlighting the invasion of privacy: “It was a deliberate invasion of privacy that has caused long-lasting emotional and psychological damage.”

At times during the proceedings, Vargas-Fernandez showed emotion. Just before his sentencing, he expressed remorse: “I am so sorry for my actions, I know that I create pain and fear, and I’m truly sorry for everybody who feels directly or indirectly impacted… I am very sorry.” ⁣⁣⁣

Vargas-Fernandez will serve his sentence in state prison, with the community custody phase to start upon release.

