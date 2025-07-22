Former Everett bar owner sentenced to 109 years in prison for raping customers

EVERETT, Wash. — A former Everett bar owner who was convicted of multiple rapes has been sentenced to over 100 years in prison for his crimes.

Christian Sayre, 39, who used to own the Anchor Pub, was the subject of a multi-year investigation following allegations that he drugged, raped and sexually assaulted bar customers and other people he was familiar with.

The Everett Police Department launched its investigation into Sayre’s crimes in September 2021, after DNA evidence linked him to a 2020 sexual assault case.

Over the next several months, the Everett Police Department uncovered dozens of potential victims and a “disturbing pattern of predatory behavior” stretching back over two decades, EPD wrote in a press release.

During the investigation, authorities recovered a notebook listing over 30 women, along with hard drives containing child pornography. Several of the women named in Sayre’s notes came forward and reported assaults, some dating as far back as 2001.

“Today’s sentencing reflects the gravity of Christian Sayre’s crimes and honors the strength of the survivors who came forward to ensure he was held accountable,” said Mayor Cassie Franklin. “This case is a stark reminder of the importance of victim advocacy, trauma-informed investigations and the power of perseverance in the pursuit of justice.”

Sayre was convicted on 16 felony charges, including rape and indecent liberties involving both adult and child victims.

He is also facing charges of sexual assault in Oregon, where he will be extradited for those charges at a later date.

©2025 Cox Media Group