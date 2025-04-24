Former clerk-treasurer in Lewis County charged with stealing nearly $1 million over nine years

MORTON, Wash. — The Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Western District of Washington charged a former clerk-treasurer for the City of Morton with wire fraud totaling $937,584 over a nine year period, the DOJ said in a release.

Between 2013 and 2022, Tamara (Tammy) Clevenger allegedly used different methods to deposit city funds into her personal bank account, the DOJ said.

Acting U.S. Attorney Teal Luthy Miller alleges she stole close to $311,000 in cash that citizens of Morton used to pay for city services.

Clevenger also allegedly wrote checks to herself amounting to nearly $625,000, some of which had been pre-signed by the mayor of Morton or checks that appeared to be from vendor invoices, according to the DOJ.

The DOJ release said that next month, Clevenger is expected to enter a plea for the charges and that wire fraud could carry up to twenty years in prison.

