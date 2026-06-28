Forecast: Please don’t rain on my Pride Parade!

An area of low pressure is moving over western Washington this weekend. Our weather will continue to be mostly cloudy with just a few sunbreaks and partly cloudy skies at times this evening. Temperatures will drop to the lower 50s this evening and tomorrow will be “more of the same”.

Sunday will start cool and cloudy with an afternoon high reaching to the mid 60s. Weather for the big Seattle Pride Parade should be fine, but much cooler compared to years past. There is only a very small chance for a shower during the parade tomorrow.

Rain showers could still pop up later tonight and tomorrow but the coverage of rain showers throughout western Washington should be isolated. Most will not see rain this weekend, but it will be cloudy and cool.

The air mass over the Seattle area is cold enough to produce a few showers or isolated thunderstorm over the mountains this weekend. There may even be a few snow showers at higher elevations. Hikers be ready for weather changes in the mountains this weekend.

The upper-level wind pattern is expected to maintain a broad area of low pressure over western Canada and the United States for most of the upcoming week. That means we can expect cool and cloudy days for at least 5 to 7 more days.

The average high temperature for this time of year is in the lower 70s. We will not hit that mark until next Saturday. Right on cue for the customary local Seattle start of summer on July 5th (ask any local and they will tell you that summer starts then).

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