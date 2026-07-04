Forecast: Near-perfect weather continues through July 4th celebrations

While most of the country remains locked in a heat wave, the Pacific Northwest is the place to be this 4th of July weekend.

Our weather over the next few days will be very similar to what we have had recently. Low clouds and cool 50’s will start the day as the marine layer settles in overnight. During the afternoon, skies will become partly cloudy, and periods of sunshine will help warm temperatures into the 70s. This pattern should continue through next Tuesday.

It will be a bit windy through the Strait of Juan de Fuca this evening. The wind will be onshore along the coast throughout the forecast period, which will keep temperatures much cooler on the west coast than in areas around Puget Sound.

Dry conditions prevail across the state, and fire danger remains elevated. There are a few larger fires burning east of the Cascade Mountains and the overall wind pattern should transport the smoke generated from those fires to the east. The high humidity and cool evening temperatures are helping to keep the fire danger from getting too high in western Washington; however, human-caused fires can still pop up very easily. Good advice is to be very cautious with fire this weekend.

Temperatures will be a little warmer on Sunday, and our warmest day this week will be Monday. Right on cue for the big FIFA game in Seattle! Looks like it will be close to 80 degrees at game time.

The next chance for any measurable rain comes on Wednesday next week as a front moves over the area.

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