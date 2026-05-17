Forecast: Mix of clouds and sun this week

SEATTLE — Weather for the past week has featured wild swings in temperatures with rain and thunderstorms thrown in the mix. The week ahead looks quieter.

For the balance of the evening, we will continue to track partly cloudy skies, with temperatures cooling into the 50s after sunset. Tomorrow morning will be foggy in many places around Puget Sound, and the low temperatures across western Washington will be in the mid-40s.

No rain is expected on Monday as you start your week.

An area of high pressure located in the Pacific should keep weather conditions mainly dry across the PNW through next Friday. A weak weather system will try to push through the area on Tuesday and there may be one or two showers with mostly cloudy skies, but other than that, the next five days look very quiet compared to last week.

Temperatures tomorrow will hit the mid-60s, and we should top out around 70 degrees by the end of the week. The average high temperature for this time of year is 67 degrees, and we will be right around that number each day.

Overnight low temperatures will drop to the upper 40s for a few mornings on Monday and Tuesday. Low 50s will be the rule for morning weather starting on Wednesday.

Other than overcast skies on Tuesday, it looks like we will see a nice mix of clouds and sun this week.... a big difference from last week.

©2026 Cox Media Group