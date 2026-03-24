Ford recalls more than 254,000 SUVs due to safety system, camera failures

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

Ford is recalling 254,640 SUVs nationwide due to a software issue that can disable the vehicle’s rearview camera and key driver-assistance safety features.

The recall affects certain models of the 2022-2025 Lincoln Navigator, 2024-2025 Lincoln Nautilus, 2025 Lincoln Aviator, and 2025 Ford Explorer, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) announced.

Ford’s software overload in heavy traffic prompts recall

The defects derive from the Image Processing Module A (IPMA) possibly resetting, which causes loss of the rearview camera image and advanced driver assistance features, including pre-collision assist, lane-keeping assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

Losing these features can reduce a driver’s ability to detect hazards and increase the risk of a collision, according to NHTSA filings.

The IPMA can become overloaded when it tracks a high volume of moving objects in areas with dense vehicle or pedestrian traffic. The overload can lead to a module reset, which, in certain cases, results in repeated resets over multiple ignition cycles, leading to a persistent loss of functionality, according to NHTSA filings.

Drivers can see warning messages that read “Front Camera Fault,” “Pre-Collision Assist Not Available,” or “Lane-Keeping System Off” when an issue arises, and blind-spot indicators may also illuminate.

Ford noted that it is unaware of any crashes, injuries, or fires related to the issue, according to FOX Business.

A remedy is currently available through a software update to the Image Processing Module A, which can be performed by a dealer or through a free “over-the-air” update.

Notifications are expected to be mailed to owners beginning on March 30, and affected vehicle identification numbers will be searchable on the NHTSA website beginning on Wednesday.

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