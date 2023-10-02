Foo Fighters returning to T-Mobile Park, tickets on-sale Thursday

Rock band Foo Fighters have announced they are returning to T-Mobile Park in 2024, the second time they have performed at the home of the Seattle Mariners.

On Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024, the Foo Fighters will take the stage with the Pretenders and Alex G.

Mariners Season Ticket Members will be able to purchase tickets beginning at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5. A public on-sale begins at 10 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 6.

Fans will be able to purchase tickets to watch the show from inside the new Press Club, where a buffet with an open bar will be made available.

More information can be found at ticketmaster.com.

