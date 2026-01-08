Flu season not over yet as CDC estimates 11 million cases so far

This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

With the CDC estimating there have been at least 11 million flu cases in the U.S., so far this season — and season is not over — odds are good that you or someone you know will catch the virus.

But there are ways to make recovery more comfortable and possibly quicker.

“Probably the most important medicine to take is rest and hydration,” Washington State Health Officer Tao Kwan-Gett, M.D., said. “He says hydrating is key because you lose more liquids through evaporation when you have a fever.”

Aspirin is not recommended for treating flu symptoms due to a rare complication, but he says you can take ibuprofen or acetaminophen to control fevers, aches, and pains.

You can also contact your doctor and ask for prescription medicine.

“There are antiviral medicines that can shorten the duration of illness and make the symptoms less severe,” Kwan-Gett said.

Prescription medicine is most effective if you take it within the first two days of symptoms appearing. Kwan-Gett said you should contact your health care provider immediately if you have trouble breathing, are unusually lethargic, or have a high fever lasting more than three or four days.

“It’s not too late to get the flu vaccine,” Kwan-Gett stressed, even if you still catch the virus. “Flu vaccine can be very helpful to reduce the risk of severe illness and hospitalization, and it’s recommended for everybody six months and older.”

The elderly and people who have chronic conditions such as lung or heart disease should seriously consider a flu shot because they’re at a higher risk of becoming severely ill.

“Flu activity in Washington is high and rising in all parts of our state,” Kwan-Gett confirmed.

He said, in Washington, 3.3% of people showing up in emergency rooms are there because of flu-like symptoms. There has been an increase in hospitalizations and 22 laboratory-confirmed influenza deaths this season.

The number of flu deaths is not unusual, but he said there are likely more that have not been confirmed.

Read more of Heather Bosch’s stories here.

©2026 Cox Media Group