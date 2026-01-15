Flooding severely damages nearly 400 homes in King County; Road repairs could hit $50M

Wash. — This story was originally posted on MyNorthwest.com

After an intense atmospheric river swept through Washington, floodwaters have receded — but the damage is extensive.

So far, 396 people have reported significant damage to their homes and 62 to their businesses, Sheri Badger, Public Information Officer for King County Office of Emergency Management, confirmed to MyNorthwest. Badger noted even more residents are expected to come forward in the months ahead as resources become available.

The cities of Auburn, Carnation, Kent, Duvall, and Pacific were hit the hardest.

King County is currently helping the state gather regional information to submit a disaster declaration to the federal government, Badger stated. If successful, the declaration could unlock more funding for residents.

Meanwhile, another disaster declaration will focus on damage faced by public entities, such as public infrastructure.

King County website offers resources for flooding

King County’s website offers a range of disaster assistance resources. Residents can find health and safety tips for entering flooded properties, information on replacement food benefits, and surveys to report damage. The site also provides guidance on insurance claims, repair permits, and debris disposal.

“Our region has experienced a significant natural disaster that has upended many people’s lives and greatly strained our infrastructure, such as roads and levees,” King County Executive Girmay Zahilay stated in a December 31 news release. “We know that the damage caused by this flooding can feel overwhelming and stressful, which is why we want to make sure our residents have the resources and support they need as we begin to recover.”

WA highway repairs could cost $50 million

Along with properties, Washington’s highways took a big hit.

State transportation officials announced that the estimated damage is between $40 million and $50 million.

Steve Roark, Washington State Department of Transportation Regional Administrator for the Olympic Region, spoke to the House Transportation Committee.

“I want to emphasize it is an estimate. It does include our best estimate of our state force work and the work we are contracting out,” he said.

However, it’s unclear how much federal aid will cover.

“I would say that it’s too soon to know what the federal funding is going to look like, how much of our federal appropriation will be eligible to be spent,” Roark said.

He said in previous disasters, the feds covered up to 90% of the costs.

Contributing: Aaron Granillo, KIRO Newsradio

