Flooding blocks almost all routes east; mudslides block SR 18, I-90

SEATTLE — Flooding has blocked almost all routes east from the Pacific Northwest.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, another mudslide closed SR 18 in both directions at I-90 and the Issaquah/Hobart Road, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Here’s what’s still closed as of 6 a.m. on Thursday morning, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation:

On I-90 eastbound from Winery Road (MP 27) to 436th Avenue SE (MP 32) all lanes are closed. Law enforcement is directing traffic through this area due to water over the roadway. The City of Snoqualmie confirmed that both US 202 and Medowbrook are underwater, so the only way to get around would be to take the Casino Rd exit 27, and head down through North Bend Way, but to avoid that if possible, because traffic is gridlocked, and roads need to stay clear for emergency vehicles.

eastbound from Winery Road (MP 27) to 436th Avenue SE (MP 32) all lanes are closed. Law enforcement is directing traffic through this area due to water over the roadway. The City of Snoqualmie confirmed that both US 202 and Medowbrook are underwater, so the only way to get around would be to take the Casino Rd exit 27, and head down through North Bend Way, but to avoid that if possible, because traffic is gridlocked, and roads need to stay clear for emergency vehicles. On US 2 eastbound & westbound from Index-Galena Rd (MP 35) to Sky Ln (MP 49) all lanes are closed in both directions.

eastbound & westbound from Index-Galena Rd (MP 35) to Sky Ln (MP 49) all lanes are closed in both directions. On US 2 all lanes are closed from milepost 57 at Scenic to milepost 85 at Coles Corner, west of Leavenworth, due to rocks, trees, and mud over the roadway in multiple locations. There is no detour available and no estimated time for reopening. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route.

all lanes are closed from milepost 57 at Scenic to milepost 85 at Coles Corner, west of Leavenworth, due to rocks, trees, and mud over the roadway in multiple locations. There is no detour available and no estimated time for reopening. Motorists are advised to use an alternate route. On SR 9 northbound & southbound from Church Rd (MP 72) to SR 542 (MP 79) all lanes are closed.

northbound & southbound from Church Rd (MP 72) to SR 542 (MP 79) all lanes are closed. On SR 10 between milepost 88 to 97 near Teanaway, both directions are closed due to flooding in both directions.

between milepost 88 to 97 near Teanaway, both directions are closed due to flooding in both directions. On SR 20 eastbound & westbound at Grassmere Rd (MP 88) the right lane is closed in both directions.

eastbound & westbound at Grassmere Rd (MP 88) the right lane is closed in both directions. On SR 20 eastbound & westbound just east of Newhalem (MP 126) all lanes are closed.

eastbound & westbound just east of Newhalem (MP 126) all lanes are closed. On SR 202 eastbound & westbound from Chief Kanim Middle School (MP 21) to Bendigo Blvd (MP 28) all lanes are closed.

eastbound & westbound from Chief Kanim Middle School (MP 21) to Bendigo Blvd (MP 28) all lanes are closed. On SR 203 northbound from SR 202 (MP 0) northbound to NE Tolt Hill Rd (MP 5) all lanes are closed.

northbound from SR 202 (MP 0) northbound to NE Tolt Hill Rd (MP 5) all lanes are closed. On SR 203 northbound & southbound from NE Cherry Valley Rd (MP 15) to Cherry Valley Rd (MP 18) all lanes are closed.

northbound & southbound from NE Cherry Valley Rd (MP 15) to Cherry Valley Rd (MP 18) all lanes are closed. On SR 410 eastbound & westbound at Mud Mtn Rd (MP 30) at 583rd Ave E (MP 43) all lanes are closed.

eastbound & westbound at Mud Mtn Rd (MP 30) at 583rd Ave E (MP 43) all lanes are closed. On SR 530 eastbound & westbound from E Burke St (MP 22) to Arlington Heights Rd (MP 22) all lanes are closed in both directions.

eastbound & westbound from E Burke St (MP 22) to Arlington Heights Rd (MP 22) all lanes are closed in both directions. A section of SR 906, south of Snoqualmie Pass, is closed due to water over the roadway. The closure is approximately 1 mile from the Fire Station at Yellowstone Trail Road to Hyak Drive East.

SEE EARLIER COVERAGE:

Landslide on I-90 shuts down lanes near North Bend

Slides, flooding close 50 miles of US 2 over Stevens Pass

©2025 Cox Media Group