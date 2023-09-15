1 dead, 1 critically hurt in float plane crash on Lake Sammamish

BELLEVUE, Wash. — One person is dead and another is critically injured after a float plane crash on Lake Sammamish.

The Bellevue Fire Department reported the crash at 11:11 a.m. on Friday.

The survivor was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Video from Chopper 7 showed the initial response, with boats around the overturned plane and rescue swimmers in the water.

Two people were found and crews searched for victims until it was confirmed that only two people were on board.

Shortly after noon, a boat was towing the plane away from the crash site.

This story is developing.

@BvueFD and BPD responded to an aircraft incident in Lake Sammamish, rescue in progress pic.twitter.com/EGSolhVIQe — Bellevue, WA Police (@BvuePD) September 15, 2023





































