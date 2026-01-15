Flatstick Pub expanding in WA after revealing seventh location

WOODINVILLE, Wash. — This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

Woodinville is set to be home to the newest Flatstick Pub location, bringing mini golf and craft beer to the Sammamish River town.

Flastick Pub is expected to replace Walla Walla Steak Co., a 12,000-square-foot space located on N.E. 175th Street in Woodinville’s Schoolhouse District. According to The Puget Sound Business Journal, the mini golf social house plans to open by the end of the year.

Flatstick Pub started in Kirkland in 2014 and has since expanded to six locations throughout the Puget Sound region. The Woodinville location will be the company’s seventh location.

“There are only two rules at Flatstick Pub: Drink local and have fun,” the company stated. “Flatstick was inspired by an idea to create a casual beer-focused pub that featured a unique and challenging miniature golf course. We’re passionate about craft beer and supporting our community. From Day 1, we have only offered beer from independent breweries located here in the great state of Washington. You’ll never find corporate beer here.”

