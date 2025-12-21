Five people hurt in Puyallup crash

Puyallup, Wash. — At least five people were taken to the hospital on Sunday after a multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of 31st Ave SW and SR 512 in Puyallup.

According to Central Pierce Fire & Rescue, one of the five people needed to be extricated by firefighters.

The overpass to SR 512 was closed, but the freeway was still open, the Puyallup Police Department confirmed.

Puyallup PD says traffic is backed up on westbound SR 512 exiting to 31st Ave SW.

Drivers were asked to please plan ahead and use alternate routes, such as 39th Ave SW, or by exiting at Meridian or Canyon.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

