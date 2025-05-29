Five-day closure of SR 18 at I-90 bridges begins Thursday

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will begin its five-day closure of State Route 18 beneath the Interstate 90 bridges Thursday.

The closure will run from 9 p.m. on May 29 to 5 a.m. on June 4.

“Despite the rain this morning, we are expecting to move forward with the closure,” David Rasbach with WSDOT told KIRO 7.

The work was postponed earlier this month because of rainy conditions.

Despite a little drizzle Thursday morning, WSDOT believes the weather will cooperate.

“Much of the work we are doing, with the exception of lane striping, can handle a little precipitation,” Rasbach told KIRO 7.

During the closure, contractor crews will install new drainage and electrical crossings, pave the new roadway, and build concrete islands that will form a portion of the new I-90/SR 18 diverging diamond interchange.

Eastbound and westbound I-90 traffic will not be affected during the closure, but people traveling through the area should be aware that:

Cars will not be permitted in either direction of SR 18 beneath the I-90 bridges.

Traffic on the eastbound I-90 off-ramp will only be able to turn south onto westbound SR 18. No left turns onto eastbound SR 18/Snoqualmie Parkway will be allowed.

Traffic on the westbound I-90 off-ramp will only be able to turn north onto Snoqualmie Parkway or continue onto the westbound I-90 on-ramp. No left turns onto westbound SR 18 will be allowed.

Eastbound SR 18 traffic must use the eastbound I-90 on-ramp and follow a detour.

Southbound traffic on Snoqualmie Parkway must use the westbound I-90 on-ramp and follow a detour.

Drivers can detour around the closure using eastbound and westbound I-90 and loop around at the Southeast North Bend Way (exit 27) interchange to the east of SR 18 and the Preston-Fall City (exit 22) or the High Point Way (exit 20) interchanges to the west of SR 18.

WSDOT says there will be signs that point to the detour route for drivers.

