First humpback whale moms, calves return to local waters for feeding season

SEATTLE and VICTORIA, B.C. — They’re back!

The first humpback whale mothers and calves of the 2023 whale watching season have arrived in the Salish Sea.

Whale watchers have documented seeing at least three new humpback calves.

“We’ve been eagerly awaiting news of the season’s first humpback calves,” said Pacific Whale Watch Association executive director Erin Gless. “We celebrate every whale’s return, but it’s doubly special when they have a new calf in tow.”

Local humpback whales have their calves in warmer breeding grounds in Hawaii, Mexico, and Central America and then travel to the Salish Sea with their calves.

Baby humpbacks seen in the Salish Sea are usually born between late December and February. That would make the three calves between four and six months old, according to PWWA.

The whales feed on kill and small fish like herring and usually stay in our local waters through late fall.

PWWA said that last year, a record 34 humpback calves were reported across the Salish Sea by researchers with the Canadian Pacific Humpback Collaboration.

