First-ever body cavity search of Snohomish County inmate finds bag of fentanyl

EVERETT, Wash. — An inmate had the first-ever body cavity search in the history of the Snohomish County Jail.

The 36-year-old inmate was suspected to have smuggled drugs into the jail that caused at least two inmates, who were housed in the same block as the suspect, to overdose.

Corrections staff gave the inmates Narcan and performed CPR before they were taken to a hospital.

On July 27, jail staff contacted the Snohomish Regional Drug Task Force to help with the investigation. The inmate would not cooperate and refused to turn over the drugs, according to the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

SRDTF detectives then requested a body cavity search warrant to recover the drugs. It was granted.

The inmate suspect was taken to a medical facility in Monroe where it was discovered that the 36-year-old had a bag of powdered fentanyl inside his rectum.

After several attempts to get the baggie out with no success, the man had to be transferred to another facility in Everett. He was examined by a gastrointestinal specialist, who said the inmate would have to have a short medical procedure to remove the bag of drugs.

At that time, doctors said the man’s life was in danger because of the lethal drugs inside his rectum, and the situation became a medical emergency.

The procedure was completed successfully and the drugs were retrieved.

The inmate was taken back to the Snohomish County Jail. A felony possession of a controlled substance by a prisoner charge was referred to the prosecutor’s office.

“This incident was the first time in our jail’s history that a body cavity search warrant was necessary, applied for, and approved,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Officials said the cavity search may have saved the inmate’s life and prevented more overdoses, officials said.

©2023 Cox Media Group