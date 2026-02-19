First dog to cross the SR 520 bike and pedestrian trail dies at age 14

SEATTLE — The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) announced that the first dog to cross the then-new pedestrian trail over SR 520 has died.

The long-awaited trail opened in December 2024 and links the East Montlake Park on the northside of the freeway to E. Lake Washington Blvd on the south side.

Archie, a spaniel, was the very first dog to walk across the newly-built trail.

“For 14 wonderful years, Archie was a loving companion, cheerful walker & Montlake favorite. Rest in peace, sweet Archie,” WSDOT wrote.

©2026 Cox Media Group