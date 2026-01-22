First of 350+ Boeing fighter jets ready for U.S. Air Force training

This story was originally posted to MyNorthwest.com

The first of more than 350 fighter jets, built by Boeing, is ready to take flight for training purposes with U.S. Air Force pilots.

The T-7A Red Hawk was assigned to the 99th Flying Training Squadron and will replace the six-decade-old T-38 Talon, Boeing announced in a statement.

“This is the airplane that we need to get us to the next level,” said Lt. Gen. Scott L. Pleus, acting vice chief of staff, U.S. Air Force. “It has been an absolute wonder to watch as we’ve gone from clean sheet design all the way to an airplane that now sits at Randolph Air Force Base, ready to start flying.”

Boeing unveils new fighter jet to U.S. Air Force members

On Jan. 9, an arrival ceremony was held at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph in Texas to showcase the new jet, with U.S. Air Force members, Boeing leaders, and state and federal legislators in attendance.

“It’s inspiring to see the progress we are making together with the U.S. Air Force on this program,” Dan Gillian, vice president and general manager of Boeing Air Dominance, said. “We made a commitment to deliver this trainer, both the aircraft and the Ground Based Training System, on Dec. 5, and it was great to celebrate that accomplishment.”

Hundreds of attendees packed the ceremony to watch as the Red Hawk taxied into Hangar 41. The aircraft was designed with red tails in honor of the Tuskegee Airmen, who flew red-tailed P-51 Mustang fighters during World War II.

“The digitally designed, built, and tested jet will provide advanced training for the rigors of modern-day missions, with an advanced cockpit, open architecture digital fly-by-wire control system, and state-of-the-art avionics for a new level of safety,” Boeing stated.

