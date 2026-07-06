Fireworks spark fires across Snohomish County

In a post on Facebook, the Snohomish Regional Fire and Rescue said fireworks had sparked several fires across the area Saturday night. The department said that many were “dangerously close to homes.”

The department said that because firefighters were alerted to the incidents in time, the fires were stopped before they could reach nearby structures.

In the post, the department detailed several incidents, including a tree fire that melted the siding off of a home, fires in bushes and landscaping, and a fire on a fence.

Many of the incidents, according to the department, can be linked back to the improper disposal of fireworks.

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