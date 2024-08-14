Firetruck pulls fully engulfed dumpster, saves properties in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. — Lacey Fire District 3 chose to pull a commercial dumpster fully engulfed in flames to save a nearby building from damage in Lacey.

It all started around 2:43 a.m., a Lacey Fire crew on a latter truck was returning from an assistance call when the lieutenant overheard a call about a dumpster fire on Sleater Kinney Road.

The lieutenant decided to assist with the dumpster fire, even though their truck did not carry water.

When crews arrived they found a commercial dumpster fully engulfed next to some businesses.

With no water, crews made the call to pull the dumpster away from the building, Lacey Fire District 3 said.

The team quickly attached chains to the dumpster and began to move it.

Within a few minutes, Engine 31 arrived and extinguished the flames.

The quick thinking of the crew saves businesses from fire damage and the costly bills associated with the recovery process.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

