Fires near school, post office in Kitsap County under investigation

Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a series of suspicious fires in the Tracyton area, and Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward for information that helps solve the case.

Since May 25, at least a dozen fires have been reported in brush and wooded areas around Tracyton, including several close to residential neighborhoods and public facilities.

Tracyton is north of Bremerton.

The blazes have not caused significant property damage so far.

One of the fires, located near Alexis Drive Northeast and McWilliams Road in unincorporated Bremerton, caused minor damage to a wooden footbridge near a county stormwater retention pond.

Investigators believe someone may have intentionally set fires near several community landmarks, including Tracyton Elementary School, a local post office, and a Boy Scout hall in the 5100 block of Bunker Street Northwest.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for a tip that leads to an arrest. All tips are anonymous.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or submit a tip using the P3 Tips App or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

